Job fair for Royal Caribbean International

ROYAL Caribbean International will host a job fair on July 7 and 8, as it looks to fill vacancies for its private island experience Perfect Day at Coco Cay in the Berry Islands.

The fair will be held at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road from 9am to 4pm. Applicants should come prepared with their resumés.

The Perfect Day at Coco Cay openings span various departments, from finance to lifeguard positions.

Those interested in lifeguard positions can sign up by emailing PerfectDayCocoCay@rccl.com and be prepared to take a practical test, where they will be asked to swim 100 meters, retrieve a weight from the bottom of the pool and tread water without using their hands for one minute. Available positions include lead lifeguard, senior lifeguard and lifeguard.

Additional available positions include: Junior customs operations specialist; Kitchen attendant; Bar island attendant; Restaurant attendant; Cook assistant; Chef de partie; Club server; Island attendant; Operations Driver; Island laundry attendant; Waterpark guest services; Island operations specialist; Restaurant attendants; Pool and park specialst; Upholsterer; Aquatics guide; Aquatics attendant and Site nurse.