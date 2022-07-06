Sadness behind top cop’s appointment

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CLAYTON Fernander fought back tears yesterday as he recalled that both his father and brother died not knowing the future of his career with the police force while he sought recourse in a saga that involved him being forced into vacation by the former administration.

He said the two were “negatively impacted the most” from what had taken place.

“My heart is heavy and full at the same time when I think of my two biggest supporters who I know are looking down from heaven in perfect peace - my brother Errol who died in 2020 and my father Wellington who we lost last year,” Commissioner Fernander said during yesterday’s handover ceremony.

“When I was sent on leave with my other colleagues, my father and brother were negatively impacted the most. They did not understand what transpired, but each day they would have encouraging words and long to see my reinstatements. They both died without knowing the fate of my career so today, I can proudly say to my father and brother that all is well.”

Commissioner Fernander is the ninth person to assume the post, succeeding Paul Rolle.

In a farewell speech yesterday, Mr Rolle said he was proud of his leadership given the challenges he faced upon coming to office in 2020.

He said: “I came into this organisation with my integrity intact and I am leaving with my integrity intact. I have fought a good fight. I have finished my race. I have kept the faith and God’s grace has brought me to this pinnacle today.

“My legacy as commissioner of police is written.”

The former commissioner also wished the new police chief success in his new role.

For his part, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis described Commissioner Fernander as being “the right man for the job” and said the change in leadership demonstrated his administration’s commitment to strengthening “the rule of law.”

“He is a career law enforcement officer with almost four decades of policing, administrative and investigative experience,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“He has worked in the Traffic Division, the Criminal Investigations Department, and served as a Divisional Commander, on the Selective Enforcement Unit. He has been part of the Central Detective Unit, and as assistant commissioner was a member of the senior executive leadership team when, in 2017, he assumed responsibilities for the crime management portfolio.

“Following his return to active duty in September 2021, Mr Fernander took on a new and more challenging role when he assumed the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Portfolio as deputy commissioner of police. In 2013 he was shot during an attempted armed robbery, an incident which has not weakened his resolve to serve in law enforcement. We look forward to him bringing the same courage and tenacity to his role as commissioner.”

Mr Fernander was among several high-ranking officials who were directed to take vacation leave in 2019 under the former government.

Although the Minnis administration justified the vacation policy by citing fiscal measures, the officers believe that the administration simply wanted to sideline them.

Mr Fernander and another senior officer later filed a lawsuit against the government in 2019 in response to the forced vacation leave.

They recently settled the matter under the Davis administration. However, the details of the lawsuit settlement, including the amounts awarded, are still not clear.

Asked to respond to critics who question the timing of the lawsuit settlement and his appointment as police commissioner, Mr Fernander replied: “I think justice was served and I moved on from that now. It’s time to deal with the business at hand and that is crime.”