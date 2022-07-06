SUPER SQUAD TO TARGET THE GUNS: New Commissioner plans special unit to lead killings offensive

Photo Gallery
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
NEWLY appointed Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has announced several anti-crime strategies to tackle gun violence in the country, including the establishment of a special anti-gang and firearms unit.
During the official handover ceremony at police headquarters yesterday, Commissioner Fernander also promised to review gun-related legislation to levy tougher penalties for people found with illegal weapons.
His comments come as the country faces a rash of homicides in recent days, with 75 murders recorded so far for the year. Just last week, some eight people were killed.
About 41 of the victims were suspects out on bail for pending murder cases, according to police officials.
Noting the loss of one life as one too many, Mr Fernander vowed to take bold actions in the fight against crime, adding that officials are now reviewing its intelligence unit to restructure their approach to the issue.
For his part, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged the crime problem, telling those gathered that tougher police measures could not alone bring resolution. He said a propoer response is also conflict resolution, prevention, intervention, punishment, and rehabilitation.
“In recent times, the Bahamian public has become incensed by the loss of so many of our young men with the resurgence and proliferation of illegal firearms and gang related violence in our communities,” the new police chief said yesterday.
“To stem these criminal activities, we moved swiftly to establish Operation Ceasefire for immediate impact for immediate impact under the mantle of flooding our streets with strategic saturated patrols, particularly in hotspot areas, targeting and disrupting prolific gang members.”
He added: “Today, I can say to you that Operation Ceasefire is in full effect, and it has been yielding successful results by removing drugs, firearms and ammunition off of our streets.
“Effective today’s date, Operation Ceasefire shall function as a separate unit under the name Ceasefire Unit to stem the activities of prolific offenders. As the weeks and months unfold, our bold response to crime will become more evident and impactful.”
He also announced the establishment of a special anti-gang and firearms unit “with immediate effect” in response to recent spate of murders.
He said the specialised unit will be situated at the RBPF’s headquarters.
“It will operate as a standalone unit for a more focused approach to disrupt criminal activities involving firearms and ammunition,” the commissioner noted.
“Simultaneously, a request will be made to have a court dedicated to fast tracking illegal firearms and ammunition cases for swift justice. Our research, statistics and intelligence is telling us that firearms are used in the commission of the most serious crimes recorded, and therefore we must act swiftly to seal all avenues of this moral decay in our society by removing these offenders.
“In that vein, we want to review the laws to add tougher penalties in cases where persons are found in possession of an illegal weapon and the use of a weapon in the commission of an offence. Tough times call for tough measures”
He also spoke about a specific police task force that was created to focus on gun trafficking, saying the group had their first meeting last month.
Other initiatives, he added, includes planned monthly meetings with all law enforcement heads “with a view of exchanging ideas” and coming up with solutions to deal with the escalating crime rate and the implementation of a stand-alone domestic violence unit.
The unit will include the department of social services, religious leaders and private entities, according to Commissioner Fernander.
He also pledged to improve policing relations with the community.
“We are in the process of reviewing our community relations initiative to merge the tasks and responsibilities of our National Neighborhood Watch Council Program and the Urban Renewal Program to operate under one umbrella. We will be focusing on crime prevention initiatives, and we want everyone involved to be effective, including community leaders, religious leaders, and private entities,” he said.
For his part, former commissioner Paul Rolle said he came into the post with his integrity intact, and he left the post with that integrity remaining.
Comments
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Did he say how much "free" money he got from the Treasury?
bahamianson 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Going after the guns, again? Is that your plan? Need another plan.Dont see how you are going to do something different than your teacher . If someone teachers you all they know , the only thing you can teach is all the teacher taught you. If the teacher failed the test, the students will definitely fail the same test . You need someone or something new to intervene. We need foreign ideas to assist.
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Translation - The new task force will do nothing except have meetings and ask people to point out "the bad guy".
temptedbythefruitofanother 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Well I don’t know about y’all, but I feel safer already knowing that the “Super Squad” is on top of things!
JohnDoes 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
They aren't solving the problem with creating more 'units'. Remember the 'Rapid Strike' police gangsters that pulled their guns on innocent persons in traffic? We need to enhance the yearn for young people to do constructive things in their lives by creating opportunities for persons to actually become something beneficial to our society. Schools are in disrepair, education system is outdated, the 'University' is just a new name for COB. We can't rely on tourism alone as it is just one market, we have to create more industries for persons to aspire to get involved with. Same strokes, same paint, same canvas, same paint brush is not fixing or helping anything. The internet alone tramples our education system and everything else. We have a chain of islands with so much potential that are just not being utilized, they are reserved just for foreigners to buy/lease, and thats when they create the markets that we could've made ourselves if we just had the mental capacity and ingenuity to understand this instead of waiting on hand-outs all the time or for 'someone' to give us a job and pay us like crap.
xtreme2x 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Same ole, Same ole...Bahamas need a police commisioner with the know on how to change the mind set of people (youth). Problem in the Bahamas is young people. No gang can exist without young people.
If they do not have the knowledge. be wise enough to know where to obtain it. But to come here with the same brut force and dumbness, thinking that will change the youth and gangs.
It will not. The young people and gang members already know what to expect from the police. (either beaten to a pulp, or killed).Time has shown already brut force strategy is not working.
Know some history of the new police commisioner, with this new power and the backing of the court. lots of innocent folks will be brutalized and taken before the courts and get a ploice record. mainly because they do not have the resources to protect themselves. my view. Now let time tell.
M0J0 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
A commissioner cannot change the mind of young people. Bahamians always looking for some gov. official to do they job. Problem starts at home, you cannot expect someone else to come in and fix your problems.
xtreme2x 41 minutes ago
yes that is your minute thinking...changing the mind involve the community...your reply should have been. "how is he suppose to do that" But you are a tipical Bahick.
xtreme2x 30 minutes ago
THE GANG MEMBERS ARE DOING IT...BUT NOT THE COMMISSIONER...LOL WHAT A JOKE
M0J0 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Too many kids left home alone, too many young people having kids and expecting their elderly parents to raise them. We have strayed far away from the way of bringing up kids following the trends of the world. The police only can do so much.
xtreme2x 37 minutes ago
The police only can do so much. SO IS THE PARENTS.
