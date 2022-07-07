Davis defends minister over cop assault claim

By LEANDRA ROLLE

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday defended Housing and Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis after Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis called for an update into investigations concerning allegations made against the Elizabeth MP.

In May, Mrs Coleby- Davis was accused of assaulting a Royal Bahamas Police officer with her vehicle during a Carnival event.

She has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Yesterday, Dr Minnis said: “It is also important for Commissioner Fernander to update the country soon on the investigation of the member for Elizabeth. A serious allegation was levelled against the member by a police officer. The police staff association issued a strong statement on the matter. Bahamians are curious as to the outcome of this investigation. It is important that it be concluded in a proper and timely fashion.”

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears rose on a point of order, calling the remarks “improper”.

“I’m surprised that a member of his tenure would use his parliamentary power to infringe upon the privilege of another member because what this honourable member is seeking to do is making on the floor an allegation of criminal wrongdoing and the honorable member knows better,” he said.

Dr Minnis was asked to withdraw his comments, however he refused to do so, insisting that he was only making an inquiry.

“I’m asking for an inquiry as to how advanced we are with investigations. That is important,” the Killarney MP added.

Rising on a point of order, Mr Davis said: “As far as I’m aware, my inquiries told me that whatever he (Dr Minnis) is now promoting to be an investigation was never an investigation. I understand there was something what I call for my purpose what is the execution of my duties, nothing more than an interior inquiry to determine if there was any truth or otherwise before they move to investigate and that’s where it lies and if he wants to know, he just needs to go to the police to find out … nothing more or less.

“I’ve spoken with the minister and I’m satisfied of her explanation to me and to others. I’m not on social media like others but I was privy to a social media photograph of what’s supposed to be the incident. It appeared to me that a police (officer) was moving another police (officer) and was chastising him from what I saw on the video.”

“The fact that nothing has happened tells me that nothing has happened,” he also said.