FNM founding member hopes Gibson will win legal fight

FNM founding member Maurice Moore is hoping the outcome will be successful for Long Island MP Adrian Gibson when he faces the court in connection with numerous abuse of power allegations during his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Mr Moore also believes Mr Gibson’s decision of whether to resign should come once the court has the final say in his trial.

Mr Gibson was arraigned on 56 charges last month. While he faced 31 of his 56 charges alone, he along with the remaining six accused, faced a combined 101 charges.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Moore said: “I would not attempt to pass any judgment on that matter. I am hoping he will be successful and he is cleared of those matters.”

“Matters like that you really need to leave before the court. Let the court make its decision and what the court says he should conduct himself accordingly.”

There have been calls for Mr Gibson to resign as the MP for Long Island.

Mr Gibson is alleged to have gained a financial advantage of more than $1 million from contracts that were granted to Baha Maintenance and Restoration, and Elite Maintenance. It also alleged that he laundered the illicitly obtained funds by purchasing properties and vehicles.

Mr Moore said there is a procedure set out for members of Parliament who are caught up in criminal matters.

“The procedure is depending on the nature of his conviction,” he said. He can be in Parliament for a length of time but depending on judgment passed it is determined at that point.

When asked whether Mr Gibson should resign before his trial, Mr Moore said he feels that is a matter for Mr Gibson and the advice of his lawyers.

“His lawyers may advise him as to what to do, his chances of being convicted on the charges or what (are) his chances of being cleared on the charges.”

He also said: “But I would not want to give any prediction at this time; let the matter be decided in court and based on that, a decision has to be taken at that time. I would not attempt to prejudge on a matter like that (because) that is a serious matter. I’d rather the court deal with that and make a decision,” Mr Moore said.