‘We must have independent body to probe corruption’

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A GOVERNANCE reformer yesterday echoed calls for the establishment of an independent body to vet matters of alleged corruption as the Michelle Reckley case has failed to be heard in the courts.

Matt Aubry, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, stressed the importance of transparency along with having things done in a timely manner when handling cases of alleged maladministration.

In 2019, former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley was arraigned on 21 charges relating to allegedly defrauding the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repairs programme in Grand Bahama of over $1.2m. The former Urban Renewal director was arraigned in 2019, but the trial has yet to begin.

Prosecutors continue to be stumped as to which magistrate will try the case.

The case was first assigned to Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the matter, like many other cases, did not proceed.

Magistrate Armbrister then resigned in 2020 and the file was sent to the Chief Magistrate for assignment.

When the case was repeatedly declined by other magistrates, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt decided to preside.

But on May 16, 2022, when the trial was set to begin, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked Ferguson-Pratt to step down over accusations that she had visited Reckley in the cell block at the Magistrates Court Complex and prayed with her.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt denied the allegations, and on May 18, Acting DPP Franklyn Williams withdrew the recusal application and apologised to the magistrate for the allegations.

When asked about there still not being a magistrate for the alleged corruption case against Mrs Reckley, Mr Aubry responded that it is imperative to have a system that deals with, appropriately investigates and prosecutes such matters.

The ORG director noted the importance of having an independent body to receive and vet matters of alleged corruption.

“It then creates the perception that this is above any potential political agenda or conflict within the systems. That’s really key, so when we think about doing this it’s important that we look at the fact that it doesn’t just sit with the police or judiciary, but that it’s integrated across all our systems. And that The Bahamas is seen as the place where we manage and deal with this as best as possible. There’s a lot of benefit I think that comes to use from that kind of perception.”

After the necessary steps of investigating and processing matters have been done, Mr Aubry encouraged people to come forward if there is information that is useful.

ORG hopes to come up with solutions to the challenges affecting accountable governance in The Bahamas. As time progresses, the organisation hopes to ensure the officials placed in authority are keeping the best interest of the people in mind.