Library opened for female inmates at prison

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Female Inmates’ Library was officially opened yesterday during a ceremony at the women’s prison yesterday.

Patron of the library, Lady Clara Smith, wife of Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith, sought to make it one of her special projects. While giving remarks, she said the library’s opening was proof that dreams do come true.

The establishment of the library is a part of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ (BDOCS) rehabilitation efforts for inmates. The department seeks to continue finding ways to provide opportunities and resources to empower the incarcerated.

The opening of the facility marked a glimmer of hope for the inmates by giving them a place to enhance their education.

“It has been my dream to contribute to helping inmates gain the skills and make it easier for them to make a positive contribution to the society to which they will return. It is my sincere hope that this library will in some small way help in that effort,” Lady Smith said.

The occasion also saw comments from National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who underscored the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Education is regarded as a human right to all. Irrespective of age, gender, incarceration standard, or socioeconomic status, “ Mr Munroe said yesterday.

Mr Munroe explained that BDCS acknowledges and prescribes to the United Nations Standard Minimum rules for the treatment of prisoners also called the Nelson Mandela Rules.

“Inmates’ rights to access education inclusive of library services have long been ignored do to complex and a plethora of challenges faced by this department,” Mr Munroe said.

Mr Munroe added the opening of the library and resource centre will serve as a “critical” component in the rehabilitation and constructive use of time for female inmates. The library will become an important part of the prison environment as it supports recreational, educational, and rehabilitative programmes.

“The library presents a window to the outside world and it will provide much useful information for those preparing for release for the outside world,” he noted.

The minister echoed thoughts that under vision 2040 the administration has pledged to execute the plan by improving the facilities for inmates.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Mrs Bernadette Thompson-Murray described the library and resource centre as “essential” to the department’s new correctional services model. She said the library will aid in further enhancing the rehabilitative process as it relates to the treatment and management of offenders.

She said: “The rehabilitation of offenders is important for the protection of society. Therefore, we must prepare them for re-entry into society so that they can lead a fulfilling life productively and avoid falling into former bad habits.”

Inmates Chikmea Gibbs and Ernesta Butler who were present at the ceremony both expressed their gratitude for the new facility. Both women viewed the library and resource centre as an opportunity to better their minds and lives.