Nearly one in five criminals reoffends, says minister

THE recidivism rate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services currently stands at 18 percent, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday.

The minister said the goal is to reduce the recidivism to 8 percent.

Mr Munroe noted that in some cases where persons were killed before their trial, those persons would not fall under the statistics.

“You have to be careful with statistics because recidivism is marked by people who have been convicted and then come out and are convicted again,“ he said

He also said: “We have to reduce recidivism.”

He made the comments during the opening of a library at the women’s facility at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS].

“The primary objective is to decrease the likelihood of offenders reoffending while incarcerated or upon release. Under 2040 the agreed national development plan, this administration has pledged to execute that plan,” Minister Munroe said.

“Included are improvements of the conditions of facilities that will reduce recidivism and develop suitable facilities.”

He said further: “Like I said in my remarks you can starve the mind just as you can starve the body. When you have these opportunities, they will help and programme people. They call it programming, retraining their way of thinking so that when they are released, they can go on the right path. Life is a journey and, in that journey, sometimes you get on the wrong road. You don’t have to stay on the wrong road. You can get off the wrong road on your own account or you can be caught up.”

The Minister of National Security said in accordance with vision 2040 the government has committed to building a new correctional facility. It is said that it will be a high medium facility that will include housing, a hospital wing, and assistance for mental health.

As to COVID-19 cases, the minister noted inmates go through the necessary protocols and testing. This has allowed virus numbers at the facility to remain low.