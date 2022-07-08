‘Need for discussion’ on privacy for settlements

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson says he believes there needs to be discussions about what sort of settlement agreements should be revealed to the public to ensure transparency while also protecting “people’s right to privacy”.

Mr Watson’s comment came after police Commissioner Clayton Fernander and Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux recently settled a 2019 lawsuit with the Davis administration.

The lawsuit was filed in response to their forced vacation leave under the former administration.

The details of their settlement, including the amounts awarded, have not been disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement, The Tribune understands.

Yesterday, Mr Watson was asked to respond to concerns that secret agreements demonstrate a lack of transparency on the government’s part.

“We, like you, have seen what’s been happening and you know Prime Minister Davis allows agencies to operate and conduct business in what he believes to be the best interest,” Mr Watson said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“I would quote what one of the ministers in the House of Assembly said when it came up and it was Myles Laroda and he said more importantly, it’s for the protection of citizens.

“Could you imagine if you have a settlement and that’s made public. The mentality of some people may make you a target. They believe that whether you’re walking around with money or not, that you have something and sometimes it’s important, particularly when you recognising the season that you’re in, to protect people’s rights to privacy and also their safety and when you expose that kind of information, you make people targets.”

Mr Watson said while the Davis administration has not stated a position on the issue, he believes a discussion should be held so government could come up with a policy that equally ensures public trust and protects people’s right to privacy.

“Now, I have always been one that says transparency is important and so I think this is a good example perhaps of discussion as to how do we marry both to satisfy the need for and importance of people having transparency versus people’s security being compromised and I think transparency is important,” the press secretary added.

“But you know the transparency that people want to know, why do you want to know - just because you want to be able to give an account of the people’s money or you’re just nosy and you want to know how much money they get. The purpose of it is important right, and I think that has to be something that has to be addressed, but I do believe that if that’s the way governments will go, they ought to (tell) the Bahamian people in advance so people are aware and you know why and not just say well, it ain’t your business. I think it is important because it’s the people’s money to be able to explain what’s happening, but obviously the government has to make a decision and that’s a good question for the Attorney General to advise us on as to what’s the best way forward in that, but I do know one of the concerns has been security.”