NIB reserves ‘in a state of decline’

THE National Insurance Board yesterday said its reserves are in a state of decline because the amount of benefits paid out annually have exceeded the incoming contributions since 2016.

Given the current structure of the social security programme, the contribution rate and the number of pensioners receiving benefits, this trend will continue, and the differential between benefits and contributions will increase, NIB also said.

For the fiscal year ended December 2021, NIB said the benefits payments to the public exceeded the contribution income by $70m.

NIB gave a glimpse into the dire straits of the fund yesterday in a statement that sought to refute claims made in videos recently posted on Facebook by Lincoln Bain and lawyer Maria Daxon.

According to NIB, no decision has been made to increase the age of retirement from 65 years old to 67. Additionally, the board said claims that it provided a bail out to Bank of the Bahamas were “unfounded”.

The claims were contained in videos posted to Facebook by Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon. Both contested seats in the 2021 general election and lost as part of the Coalition of Independents.

“With respect to NIB operations, the public is advised that no decision has been made at this time to increase the retirement age from 65 to 67. The statement made is false,” a statement from NIB said yesterday.

“NIB further advises that while the reserves of the NIB have grown over the life of the fund (and now stand at $1.5bn), the reserves are currently in a state of decline, principally because the amount of benefits paid annually have exceeded the amount of annual contribution income received from 2016. Given the current structure of the social security programme, the contribution rate and the number of pensioners receiving benefits, this trend will continue, and the differential between benefits and contributions will increase. For the fiscal year ended December 2021 the benefits payments to the public exceeded the contribution income by $70m.

“NIB also advises that the suggestion that NIB provided a ‘bail out’ for the Bank of the Bahamas is totally unfounded.

“With regard to the properties owned by NIB the public is advised as follows: During the period 2007 to 2014 NIB acquired several properties at a purchase price of $6.6m for development and ultimate use of various Government departments. The resolution referred to in a social mediavideo related to just two lots purchased by the NIB.

“A total of $6.6 million was paid for the other three lots. As a result of recent trespassers accessing the properties and causing damage thereto NIB found it necessary to place security guards at its properties. The NIB further advises that a matter is presently before the courts in relation to a trespassing on its property.

“The NIB refutes any claim that the properties have been used by or for the benefit of officials or employees of NIB. It is also absolute fantasy to say that NIB obtained the properties from politicians or paid money to politicians for the property.

“The NIB requests that members of the public verify the accuracy of information before making and repeating false and unfounded statements. Such statements even though untrue erode public confidence in the work and management of the Fund that tens of thousands of Bahamians rely on for their safety net.”