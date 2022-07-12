Bahamas celebrates 49th Anniversary of Independence

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s 49th Independence Day Celebrations were a rich display of Bahamian culture with days long celebrations that saw the return of the ecumenical service at Clifford Park and thousands flock to Bay Street for the people’s Junkanoo rush.

The celebrations, under the theme “Proud to be Bahamian”, also showcased Bahamian talent that took to the stage at various events, including youth and gospel concerts as well as performances on the main stage on the eve of Independence Day.

The Family Islands were also in full celebratory mode, each with unique plans for observance of the holiday.

Notably, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander called on the government to ensure people are lifted from poverty and bolster the middle class.

During the ecumenical service on Saturday during the Independence celebration he spoke about a number of social issues facing the country.

Murder was an aspect highlighted, with the bishop noting “there is too much murder in our land.”

“We’ve gotta call peace in our land,” he told those gathered at Clifford Park. “We have to take our streets. We have to take our corners back and let them know that God is in each and every one of us and we don’t have a right to take out our young men one at a time - enough is enough. We’ve got to bond and hope that we realise that every life is precious to God regardless of where you belong, regardless of where you live, you are precious in God's sight.”

Bishop Fernander also noted the economic situation in the country, with many facing hardships.

“We must continue to lift our people out of poverty. We must realise that it is not good enough for us to go to bed with a piece of bread or a meal and there are hundreds and there are even thousands of Bahamians that can’t even find a piece of bread to eat tonight. That while we’re satisfied with having food in our cupboard, we cannot leave our brothers and sisters on the side of the road living in their cars, living in abandoned buildings and not have a heart for them and feel that one day God too can left them on up on their feet and on solid grounds,” he said.

“I believe also that while we’re lifting the poor we must also bolster the middle class that is shrinking. We must allow more Bahamians to enjoy the commonwealth to enjoy the benefits of being Bahamian, to enjoy our rich resources so that one day we can look back and say this little land was able to take care of all of its people and lift their heads with pride and proud to be Bahamian. We must pray that more of our people will understand that they have been born or brought here, in this special place, for a reason. We can no longer idly watch as our country stands in need of expertise and talents that God has intentionally blessed us with. Progress takes vision, effort and cooperation. Your country needs you. As we enter the final stretch before we celebrate half a century of nationhood.”

“I want us to be proud of our achievements. As we watch the occurrences around the world today, the fragility of democracy is in vivid display. Bahamians have successfully remained a democratic nation and have guarded the pillars of our democracy. We must admit, The Bahamas is a unique place, its beauty and potential is unmatched around the world. I firmly believe that better days are yet to come for this country. We have overcome turbulence and challenges and are still here moving forward whether or not it be at our chosen pace. There is no doubt in my mind that the God that began this good work called the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is able to see it through.”

He furthered with encouraging words to continue national progress and make strides.

“We cannot stop the momentum passed on to us by those whose vision it was to see our country self-governed and its people free to excel. This generation of Bahamians has set before it the task of handing off a country, to those who follow, with a hope they will leave it better than they received it. It must be the challenge of this generation that we don’t sit back and accept that this land and all that has been in place that we look after the past two years and realise if someone hadn’t put in place national insurance where would we be today and it’s up to us to preserve it,” Mr Fernander said.

“It's up to us to save it. It’s up to us to make it better, which means that we must all understand, I want you to hear me, Bahamas and hear my heart, that what divides us into our various silos, our colours, our parties. We must get back to the common good and realise we are all Bahamian citizens. It is no doubt that we have endured much loss and turmoil in recent times. Many of our people are still in recovery mode. We are also currently affected by global conflict, inflation and a soaring cost of living. I’m proud to be Bahamian because I realise that we really know in The Bahamas that it is God that has brought us safe so far. Although we go through some difficult times, it is God that will continue to take us through,” Bishop Fernander said.