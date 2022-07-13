Aged targets of the drugs industry

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Sitting in my family doctors lobby waiting to be seen, I happened to speak with an elderly lady nearby. She was waiting to see the doctor, but had been there previously and told to go buy the medication she would need the doctor to inject her with. The small vial cost her over $800, and the doctor would charge her a further $125 to inject her. She looked downcast and said her husband was on particular medications not covered by Ontario Health Insurance Plan, to the amount of $450 a month. Imagine senior citizens who at that stage in their life, were to rest and recreate, were having their nest egg diminished before their eyes.

I also have experienced this phenomenon, where the ailment you may suffer from, has medication that could at least alleviate the pain you are experiencing, but the Medical Insurance you have has disallowed it, making it payable in cash. I have an immunity disease with no cure called Oral lichen Planus. If you, have it on your body, an application of medication will hopefully alleviate the pain. But since it is in my mouth, I endure severe pain each time I eat, drink something cold or hot, consuming anything granular irritates my gums, cheeks and tongue. Lots of pain. And every medication I have experienced, from laser therapy, to mouth washes full of steroids are not covered by OHIP. Mouth washes that cost hundreds of dollars, to laser therapy at $600 a pop.

The medical profession looks upon the elderly as a source of revenue, since they are traditionally savers, and go about issuing prescription after prescription of medication to mask the pain, hopefully eradicate the disease. Hundreds of prescriptions have increased in cost in 2022 by 5-55%. We are told the reason for this is that many of the patients held by various pharmaceutical corporations will end, and their monopolistic control of manufacturing and distributing the drugs will end. Therefore, these Corporations have seen fit to pick your pockets as quickly as possible, fearing that governmental action to protect consumers will happen. Brand named drugs make up only 20% of total drugs made, but these also make up to 80% of total prescription drug costs. Also, the price of these brand named drugs have increased by 60% since 2014.

How do they get away with this you may ask?

There is a total lack of transparency regarding drug prices.

There is a less competitive market stemming from mergers and acquisitions among manufacturers.

Limited ability of other parties (Medicare and OHIP) to negotiate better drug prices.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has found that 24% of medication users admitted that they were experiencing great difficulty affording their medication(2000). By 2021 that percentage has increased to 43% and rising still.

Medication and medical procedures are falling out of many people’s budgets. Seniors have begun to not buy these expensive drugs, but look for alternatives or go cold turkey.

I have been invited to get involved in an experimental procedure to fight my condition. The medical professionals have admitted they are experiencing upon me to further their research and it will cost me $1500 with no guarantees provided. I don’t think so. I have been suffering from this condition for years and have developed stamina regarding the pain. It is a shame that those who are suffering pain and diseases must grin and bear it, while the government holds off putting the pharmaceutical industry in the spot light demanding answers, transparency and accountability to their consumers.

STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford,

Ontario, Canada.

July 11, 2022.