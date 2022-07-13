Bahamian diagnosed with case of malaria

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man who recently traveled to West Africa tested positive for malaria yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ministry described the case as “imported” and affected a man in his mid-thirties.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville told reporters last night that this is a “contained” situation.

“It is fully contained,” Dr Darville said of the situation.

Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans.

People who get malaria are typically very sick with high fevers, shaking chills, and flu-like illness.

“The person was back and forth to the doctor for some time, not feeling well and with the travel history a decision was made and the test confirmed he was positive,” he also told reporters at the University of The Bahamas following the prime minster’s presentation on the National Development Plan.

“The case had a travel history to a country that was endemic. Initially they presented not feeling well. They came to the doctor back and forth and after examination of the travel history a test was done, which confirmed to be malaria positive.

“The reason why we reported it is because our surveillance crew has actually contacted those who have been in association with him and the necessary protocols are in place. I reported it before the media got a hold of it and sensationalised it.

“I just wanted to make sure that the population knows that we have a positive case in the country.”

Dr Darville said he was unsure of how many people may have come into contact with the man. However he insisted that adequate protocols were in place.

“We are quite satisfied that the protocols that are necessary in order for us to ensure that the case is covered.”

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the man travelled to West Africa.

“The patient affected is a Bahamian male in his mid-thirties who travelled to West Africa. The patient is receiving treatment in a private facility and a full recovery is expected,” the statement said.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has activated its tracing and surveillance teams in light of this confirmation and will provide updates to the public should they become necessary.

“Persons are also advised to adhere to vector control protocols, which diminish catchment areas where mosquito larvae can grow.

“Malaria is not endemic to The Bahamas and the last reported case of local transmission was more than 10 years ago.”