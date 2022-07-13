Cannabis legislation ‘direction’ revealed by end of the year

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said by the end of the year Bahamians will know the direction his administration intends to take when it comes to cannabis legalisation.

He said officials are also considering whether to go as far as decriminalising recreational marijuana.

“The issue of marijuana and the legalisation of marijuana, what aspect of it is going to be legalised, is under active consideration by my administration,” Mr Davis said. “Would have noted in our blueprint for change that we did acknowledge that medicinal use of marijuana is acceptable to us. It’s a question of whether we’re going to move as far as recreational marijuana, but we’re in the process and you would’ve heard the Attorney General indicate that he will be coming to Cabinet very shortly with legislation for Cabinet to have a view on where we go from there..

“But by the end of this year you’ll know exactly where we’re heading and so far as investors are concerned that’s our mantra of the Progressive Liberal Party is Bahamians first and I expect Bahamians to be involved in that business,” Mr Davis said.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said legislation for marijuana legalisation should be concluded by the end of the summer.

He made the remarks in an update to reporters at the time on the sidelines of a community legal aid project press conference.

He said: “Our external council who’s been working with us on the legislation is working hand-in-hand with law reform. Now since the budget exercise is now concluding with respect to legislative events that’s back on stream and they have specific recommendations on how we should address it. Law reform is in the process of amending the legislation that was in place to address those concerns so that is back in process. There was a slight delay because of a shift in priorities but we’re certain, again by the end of the summer, that legislation should be concluded.”

The government said it would introduce a “regulatory framework” for the cannabis industry and to expunge the records of young people convicted of minor offences related to use of the drug as part of its five-year legislative agenda.