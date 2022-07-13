‘Happy days’ are soon to come for GB, says Cooper

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper has assured Grand Bahamians that “happy days” are soon to come for the island’s economy.

“We want to ensure that when we get the economy of GB going that we will feel it from the economy at all levels. And that is our mission and that is what we will do,” he told those attending the 49th Independence Celebration at the Port Lucaya Marketplace on Sunday evening.

Mr Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment, expressed his happiness at seeing children running around outside again on Grand Bahama following the impact of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I see all the children running so free, it is hard to even consider how resilient and how strong of a people you are having experienced so much in the last few years,” he said.

“But it is good to be outdoors again. It is good to be free. It is good to have to not worry about lockdowns. I can say happy days are here again.

“But I want you to know for Grand Bahama we think it’s almost here again. When you look around here you see many of the stores that used to be here, are still closed. But I am optimistic about this future for Grand Bahama. Never before have I been more optimistic about the economy and the future of GB than I am right now.”

On May 10, Mr Cooper had announced the $100m sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort to Electra America Hospitality Group. It is hoped that it would provide a major boost to the island.

He had also stated that an additional $300m in renovations would take place at the resort. The project is expected to also generate 2,000 construction jobs and another 1,000 permanent jobs on the island.

The groundbreaking of Carnival Cruise Port in Grand Bahama is also expected to inject $200m into the economy, and create 1,000 permanent jobs, and hundreds of construction jobs.

Mr Cooper told those attending the celebrations that God has been good to The Bahamas. “He has been good to us. He has given us the most magnificent, beautiful country on planet Earth. And He has given us great opportunities and soon in GB we will see even more of them,” he said.