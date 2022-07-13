PM asked: ‘How are you going to take care of queer Bahamians?’

By Earyel Bowleg
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
TEMPERS flared after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was questioned during a lecture event last night about taking care of Bahamians who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
One man, Natino Thompson, who said he was a “gender queer theorist”, asked the question and claimed this administration is one of “the queerest administrations in Bahamian history”.
The question triggered others in the room to also voice their views about the community.
Mr Davis was giving a presentation on the National Development Plan at the University of The Bahamas. Afterwards, audience members were allowed to ask questions.
During this section, Mr Thompson said to Mr Davis: “One of the groups that were not mentioned in the blueprint for change is LGBTQ+ people and the question is like former administrations you often leave out this group of marginalised people, right? We cannot talk about a National Development Plan without the inclusion of LGBTQ + people.
“Considering your administration is one of the queerest administrations in Bahamian history - because there are a bunch of queer people that work within the administration - the question is how are you going to take care of queer Bahamians?”
Mr Davis replied: “I’ll say one thing. When I spoke, I did not speak on female or male - I spoke about Bahamians. I spoke about Bahamians and that is the way I view all. And if you notice, if you’re looking for a specific...”
He was interrupted by Mr Thompson saying: “I am looking for a specific because you named homelessness, you named disabled people. In the blueprint for change... you labeled the disabled community. So if you’re gonna talk about all Bahamians, you need to also name LGBTQ+ people.”
Mr Davis replied: “Point is taken and heard.”
Someone could be heard saying: “That ain’t God wants. God created man and woman.”
The question prompted a strong reaction as a woman came to the defence of Mr Davis while stating queer people are treated like everyone else.
She said: “Mr Prime Minister, I would just love to thank you, take this moment to thank you for the developing plans moving forward. I think it’s an awesome plan and it can work and it will work in this Bahamas. Now like how you had said before in life, the government can only do some things. You cannot expect the government to do everything. In life there are choices we make.
“You may decide to be a man. You decide to be a woman... whatever the situation is I think that’s your choice. Right now, I’m looking at it you’re talking about what we’re gonna do for the queer people - what we gonna do for the normal people? Because right now, the queer person as I see it have all the opportunity. They in Atlanta, they in Georgia - all over the world. When are the normal people going to be taken care of?”
“We don’t have a problem with nobody because we are all one people. We treat everybody whether you queer, you normal whatever we treat all alike in this Bahamas. As a matter of fact, we give them more opportunities than the normal. So my thing is when you decide to make your choice, know how you’re making your choice because the government is not responsible for your choice.”
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Natino's anger gets in the way of his point. The minute I heard there was an angry LGBTQ discourse he was the first person I thought of. Very intelligent but all people remember is how angry he was. The solution you are looking for is not easy, especially in this country. Release the anger and find a way to win people
TalRussell 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Sweet Jesus ... Just goes show how far our colony has yet to travel when the mere mention 'Queer,' could exacerbate hallucinatory conditions in otherwise normal acting people ― Yes?
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Mr Davis is correct it is all about Bahamians that is the bottom line why should any group be singled out ,
tribanon 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Well then @birdie, you had best heed your own advice and stop singling out all those FNM supporters you like to group together and dump into your bucket of deplorable people. LMAO
SP 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Davis needs to reiterate the Bahamas being a Christian nation will stand by the dictates of the Holy Bible. Queers can only be, and will be judged by GOD, not man!
That said, it is not up to men or governments to set rules or judge queers, as it is GOD's law queers are breaking, so leave them to GOD's judgment.
They should be treated equally in society and left for GOD himself to reward or condemn. GOD is capable of dealing with this matter personally without human interference!
Leave the queers to GOD. It's non of our business.
moncurcool 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Let us stop passing around the unfounded narrative that the Bahamas is a Christian nation. While there may be people who adhere to Christian principles, this is not a Christian nation.
If it was a Christian nation, all the law breaking that is happening and crime would not be.
hrysippus 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
I see the expected comments by the christo-fascists. Abide by the teaching of the bible? OK, then; no more conch or lobster or pork or bacon to be eaten by anyone. It is forbidden in Leviticus.
SP 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Don't throw a hissy fit, it ALL is what it is! The simple fact is being queer, eating pork or whatever are personal choices condemned by GOD not man.
"Let he without sin cast the first stone" Treat each other with respect and leave the heavy lifting and judging to GOD!
