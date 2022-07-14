Patients face wait over critical bed shortage at PMH

Scores of patients are being forced to wait long hours in order to be admitted to PMH due a critical bed shortage at the facility.
Sources familiar with the situation told The Tribune on Thursday that patients have been placed on trolleys and ambulance stretchers due to the issue.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville is expected to address the issue at a press conference today.
BNU President Amancha Williams told this newspaper that she was informed that some 35 people are waiting to be admitted into hospital, some of whom are COVID-19 patients.
The situation has also impacted operations at Accident & Emergency, with Emergency Service workers warning that the public can experience longer wait times due to limited resources.
This is because not many of the ambulances have stretchers due to situation at PMH.
tribanon 57 minutes ago
No real news here. Our public health system remains overwhelmed by illegal nationals that our political ruling class refuses to do anything about. And the simple reason why our political ruling class is not the least bit incentivized to do anything about this perennial crisis situation is that they enjoy health insurance benefits at the taxpayers' expense which allow them to receive medical treatment abroad for serious illnesses they become afflicted with. Anyone remember how quickly Coward Davis fled to the U.S. for medical treatment when he was diagnosed as being infected with COVID-19?
birdiestrachan 44 minutes ago
Nothing new here this is an old story. No Beds at the hospital
tribanon 4 minutes ago
And of course it cannot possibly be the responsibility of the corrupt and incompetent PLP government led by Cruel Davis to ensure the public hospital has sufficient beds, adequate medical equipment and supplies, sufficient qualified nurses and medical doctors, etc., etc. In your small one-sided mind, I'm sure that's all rightfully the responsibility of the FNM opposition. LOL
