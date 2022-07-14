Patients face wait over critical bed shortage at PMH

Scores of patients are being forced to wait long hours in order to be admitted to PMH due a critical bed shortage at the facility.

Sources familiar with the situation told The Tribune on Thursday that patients have been placed on trolleys and ambulance stretchers due to the issue.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville is expected to address the issue at a press conference today.

BNU President Amancha Williams told this newspaper that she was informed that some 35 people are waiting to be admitted into hospital, some of whom are COVID-19 patients.

The situation has also impacted operations at Accident & Emergency, with Emergency Service workers warning that the public can experience longer wait times due to limited resources.

This is because not many of the ambulances have stretchers due to situation at PMH.