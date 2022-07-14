Woman threw rock at car in revenge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered to attend 200 hours of community service yesterday after admitting to throwing a rock at a man’s car who she was described as having an “intimate exchange relationship” with.

The man - Michael Moss’ - had put her belongings on the side of the road.

Latiqua Perpall, 28, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of damage.

At around 10.30pm on July 7 in New Providence Perpall reportedly threw a rock at Moss’ Honda Step Wagon causing $590 worth of damage to the windshield.

In court, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge with explanation.

Perpall told the magistrate she had an “intimate exchange relationship” with Moss and that she fulfilled his desires. However, she went on to say she didn’t want to date Moss and that he got mad at her when he found out she had a boyfriend.

This led to Moss putting the defendant’s belongings, including Perpall’s government IDs and jewellery, outside his house where they would later be taken by garbage collectors.

When Perpall found out what transpired she ended up throwing the rock at Moss’ car out of anger and revenge. She also said Moss owes her money for their previous exchanges as well after previously claiming that “he likes to pay for bread”.

After hearing the defendant’s story and that she had antecedents, Magistrate Kelly called Perpall’s relationship with the complainant akin to prostitution. The magistrate further said that Perpall is better than that and that she needs to look out for herself as she could have faced a maximum sentence of ten years for the charge.

As such, the court ordered her to complete 200 hours of community service. Perpall was further ordered to compensate Moss $590 for the damage to his vehicle and that she has to pay $100 of her debt off before her release. She is then expected to pay another $200 by the end of August.

Should the defendant fail to comply with any of these conditions, she would face three months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The magistrate then told Perpall that she hopes she can change her life and find meaningful employment.

Perpall is expected to return to court for mention and determination of the remainder of her compensation payments on August 31.