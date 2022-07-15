Minister highlights impact of climate change on public health

By JADE RUSSELL

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville says climate change is recognised as the largest public health emergency of the 21st century.

During the Climate Change and Health Leaders Fellowship reception on Friday, Dr Darville underscored the devasting impacts of climate change.

“When you look at our national debt, a lot of the debt we presently have in the country is directly related to climate change. Devastating storms; fast as we build our medical infrastructures, we have storms,” he said.

“You will find that the bulk of our national debt is tied in with weather systems, hurricanes, storms, and devastation.”

Dr Darville said destruction of medical health infrastructures by Hurricane Dorian affected the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you have a climate change event or a hurricane, it destroys your healthcare structure and damages your clinics. It becomes very difficult to mount a response. Developed countries who have sophisticated healthcare systems had difficulties. You can imagine the effects of climate change and the impact of the health and well-being of the Bahamian people,” he said.

A climate-resilient health plan is a key priority in the Ministry of Health, Dr Darville stressed.

He said the Bahamas is partnering with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Green Climate Fund/European Union, United Nations, and other organisations to confront the climate crisis.

The Ministry of Health is training the next generation of physicians and healthcare providers to aid in making the country’s health system climate-resilient.

"Our proactive approach features health professionals as the vanguards for implementing climate solutions and understanding the importance of education,” he said.

Additionally, Dr Darville said his ministry is trying to combat the mental impact of climate change.

“We are now having our summer youth camps, we have children from Abaco and Grand Bahama who have been impacted directly as a result of these climate change events," he said.

In regard to monetising carbon credits, he said it will aid in the country having the financial resources to fight the effects of climate change.