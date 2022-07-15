Mother seeks answers over son's drowning

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS



A devastated mother is left without answers following the drowning of her son.



According to a police report, 25-year-old Tre Hamilton drowned in waters in western New Providence while with friends on June 11.



However, his mother, Sherique Patton, has doubts about what was reported from both the police and the friends with whom he spent his last moments.

In an interview with The Tribune, the grieving mother recalled the steps she went through after finding out the news; however, she is seeking more answers about what happened to him on that day.



“When I saw it on the news, I passed out and woke up in the hospital. But the following day, I flew to Nassau. The friend that Tre was with I asked him to take me and give me some clarity on what took place with my son. He took me, but what he showed me wasn’t making sense, you know.

“I wasn’t able to see Tre’s body at the morgue, they told us it was going to be a picture. So, I had to wait a week to see his body, for them to release him to the funeral home.”

Ms. Patton said after her son’s body was released, she noticed markings over his body.

She later contacted CDU, as they had not reached out to the family, but after a week with no further action she contacted the coroner’s office.

“I went to the coroner’s office, and they gave me a report and that report had a lot of inconsistent information and it showed bullets and different things,” she said.

The coroner’s office stated it was a “mistake” as the information was copied and pasted from a previous report.

Ms. Patton said to date, nothing has been corrected and she only has the autopsy report which said that Tre died from a “neck injury and complicated drowning”, however, she said, some of the abrasions and the hematoma she noticed was not listed on the report.

According to the mother, the friend who was present during Tre’s demise, had given a statement to the police on the beach.

She also said the friend was given her son’s possessions; however, his cell phone was missing and when asked for it by the family it is alleged Tre went swimming with the phone.

“They said to me Tre went swimming with his phone. My son will never go swimming with his phone. He would’ve never taken his phone in the water because he loved taking photos and that particular day he was recording,” said Ms. Patton.

The resident of Fort Lauderdale is asking for answers to fill in the “inconsistencies.”

“I don’t want to accuse anyone of doing anything to my son. You know I have a cause of death, but what led up to that cause of death? I just have answers where there is so much inconsistency between the police department and the coroner’s office,” the grieving mother told the Tribune.

She reflects on the kind of person Tre was as he was “loved by many.”

“I just want them to know that Tre was loved my many and there is a God who sits high and looks low. He has not forgotten my son’s name.”

Tre would have celebrated his 26th birthday on June 30th.