Police seek help in finding suspects

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are requesting assistance from members of the public in regard to two crime incidents.

The first incident involves locating the occupants of a heavily tinted black Toyota BB L/P AzV7002, who were responsible for an armed robbery. The incident reportedly occurred at around 12.35pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was in the Palmdale Shopping Plaza when he was approached and subsequently robbed of a deposit bag, containing an undisclosed amount of cash, by two males one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Meanwhile, police want help locating three men responsible for breaking into a business establishment located on East Street South.

Reports are that the culprits gained entry through the roof of the establishment and stole a large amount of cash and jewellery sometime during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police are also advising members of the public to always be on the alert and aware of your surroundings.

Police said they are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information regarding this incident or any other incident to contact police at 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.