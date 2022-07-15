Team Bahamas recovers to defeat Jamaica

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER losing their first two games in the FIBA Caribbean Women’s Basketball Championships, Team Bahamas rebounded with three players in double figures as they took their frustration out on Jamaica on Friday in Havana, Cuba.

Unlike their previous two losses to host Cuba on Wednesday and the Dominican Republic on Thursday, Team Bahamas came out firing on all cylinders and looked like a well oiled machine in a 74-53 rout.

Team Bahamas surged to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and, despite being out-scored 19-15 in the second quarter by Jamaica, the team held onto a 36-29 advantage at the half.

Coming out of the locker room, Team Bahamas turned up the heat with a 23-16 spurt in the third to take a 59-45 margin into the fourth quarter.

Putting the finish touches on the game, Team Bahamas went on a 15-9 tear in the final quarter to stamp their approval on what has been a gratifying performance for the coaching staff led by Donillo ‘Donnie’ Culmer and including Diasti Delancy and Deven Johnson.

Team Bahamas, with Sasha Johnson as the trainer, saw manager Anastacia Moultrie’s 16-year-old daughter Antonicia Moultrie leading the attack with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and as many steals in her starting role in 24 minutes and 36 seconds on the court.

Philicia Kelly, one of the veterans on the team at age 32, exploded for 14 points with three rebounds and a pair of steals, while 17-year-old Denika Lightbourne, the leading top performer for the Bahamas so far, contributed 12 points with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Valerie Nesbitt, the team’s 23-year-old floor general, came through with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Valicia Demeritte, 22, chipped in with seven points and three assists and 29-year-old centre Britenique Harrison finished with six points, 11 rebounds and five block shots.

Other members of Team Bahamas are Latoya Rolle, 34; Karolyn Baptiste, 19; La’Tavia Brennen, 22; Lorraine Oliver, 30; Roberta Quant, 45 and Tiffany Wildgoose, 31.

Gezelle Anderson led Jamaica with a game high 17 points and nine rebounds.

Team Bahamas was coming off a 73-50 loss to the Dominican Republic on Thursday after suffering a 76-44 decision to Cuba on Wednesday on day one of the tournament. With only four teams in the tournament, Team Bahamas finished third in the round robin with a 1-2 win-loss record.

On Saturday, however, the playoffs will get underway and Team Bahamas will face the Dominican Republic (2-1), while Cuba (3-0) will battle with Jamaica (0-3). The two winners will meet for the gold and silver on Sunday and the two losers will square off for the bronze.