Video competition winners focus on climate change

THE “Building a Climate Resilient Bahamas” Youth Climate Change Video Competition winners were announced on Friday at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The winners are as follows: 1st place – Davincia Cox, 12th Grade Student at Anatol Rodgers; 2nd place – Angel Percentie, 12th Grade Student at Bishop Michael Eldon School; 3rd place – Zaria Stapleton, 10th Grade Student at St. Augustine’s College.

Sponsors of the prizes included BRON, OakTree Medical Centre, Eeden Acres, Nema, Red Cross and others.

The prizes were inclusive of a MacBook, Apple iPads, Beats headphones, and externships.

Students attending a school in The Bahamas in grades 10-12 were eligible to participate. The participants of the competition were given the task to create a two-minute video identifying an issue of climate change and to give solutions.

The competition sought to bring more inclusion and awareness to the youth on the issue. Students were able to make creative videos while also discussing how they plan to be a climate change ambassador in their community.

At Friday's event, Dr William Hamilton explained the importance of education in climate change especially in the health care system in The Bahamas. He said being a physician during Hurricane Dorian, he realised the training and education of workers in the health system is crucial in fighting the impact of climate change.