Fernander warns officers must show public respect

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander has encouraged officers to “be careful” how they communicate with the public, warning that he will not stand for disrespect.

While he stressed that respect is a “two-way street”, the Commissioner said it is his intention to facilitate “in-house training” to ensure officers can relate to members of the public in the correct way.

The police chief made the comments as a guest on Immediate Response with Spence Finlayson.

“The public has always been our ears and eyes and we continue to build that relationship,” Commissioner Fernander said on Friday.

“I encourage officers to be careful how they communicate with the public. It’s a no, no when it comes to disrespecting the members of the public. I don’t stand for it and we’re going to have some training, in-house training, to ensure that we build that relationship. And that respect is a two-way street and we have to continue to do just that.”

He also suggested having a tough approach when it comes to minor crimes - in answering questions from listeners regarding crimes such as stealing and concerns about urban renewal.

“I feel your pain with respect to those questions that you put forward and my position is I want to bring structure, communication and accountability across the board... As I indicated earlier these minor crimes and that’s why identifying a system, an assistant commissioner to be in charge of those divisions. Two divisions to bring more accountability and better communication with members of the public.

“With respect to the minor crimes, as I said, we got to go zero tolerance with respect to these minor crimes and we will do just that and I will encourage you and other members of the public with respect to your property…

“We are bringing structure to our urban renewal programme to be able to communicate with you members of the public within the community to build that relationship so that we can be on one accord as we approach and deal with this crime situation. But I feel your pain and I understand exactly where you’re coming from, but it’s going to be a zero tolerance across the board starting from the minor crimes.”

Prior to the question, Mr Fernander spoke about how there was always one assistant commissioner in charge of the ten divisions but he believed that workload was too great for one person.

“So, I have identified each assistant commissioner to take charge of two divisions, which border each other. So, let’s say Southern Division and the Grove Division they border each other, so I have one assistant commissioner and there are two chief superintendents to each one of them to report directly to the assistant commissioner. You have more leadership and guidance.

“We’re going to bring back our inspection and review team and that will identify areas like that. We are deficient at the division. The communication level with the members of the public, ensure that the officers respond in a timely manner to the complaints made, and follow ups. So, we’re going to take a zero tolerance with respect for minor crimes and I believe if we’re able to hold those minor crimes down within our communities you will see the changes.”

He also gave his views about the power of urban renewal and how it could have been used in one situation.

“The blood of little Bella I believe that if that Urban Renewal was in there powerful and knowing each other we would’ve been able to see some red flags and somebody would be able to say that something is not right there and were able to jump on that. So, this Urban Renewal, we’re gonna take it to another level so we will know what is going on in our community and where we could assist in bringing other agencies on board.”

The police chief also noted plans are in the works for the identification of a court that focuses solely on people found in possession of unlicensed firearms and are being used in committing an offence.

Mr Fernander also mentioned the issue of guns and protecting the borders. He said he has initiated a task force to assist the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, customs and immigration to be part of the initiative in terms of checking and manning the border.

Meanwhile, he also addressed the number of officers graduating and the others to come.

“We are deficient with officers. As we speak we have 100 officers in training now. They are expected to graduate in September of this year and so another two months or so and then we have another 100, which is lined up so that we could fill those gaps.”