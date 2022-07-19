Eight firearms seized and 14 people arrested in Abaco

By JADE RUSSELL

ABACO police have confiscated eight firearms and arrested 14 people for alleged possession of the illegal weapons during the period of July 11-17.

According to reports, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire and the Northeastern, Central, Southeastern Abaco Divisions, confiscated the firearms along with more than 30 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, in a ceasefire operation on New Providence a male and female were arrested after a handgun and ammunition was found in their vehicle around 3am on Sunday.

According to reports, the two individuals were arrested in the area of Victoria Avenue and Dowdeswell Street.

Police are still actively investigating the matter.

They also wish to express gratitude to members of the public for their support and contributions.