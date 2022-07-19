‘Help us find stab attacker’

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be responsible for stabbing another man following a traffic accident.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11pm on Saturday in the area of Milton and East Streets.

According to reports, the victim was in the area of Milton Street when he was involved in a traffic accident with a grey-coloured Vestor van driven by a man.

Following the accident, the driver of the van and the victim got into an argument, which resulted in the victim being stabbed and the suspect fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where his condition is listed as serious. Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public to assist in locating the driver of the grey Vestor van.