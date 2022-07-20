Activists call for answers over minister incident

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

FOLLOWING their 48-hour ultimatum last week, local activists of the Concerned Citizens Committee of The Bahamas (CCCB) have launched a three-phased campaign called, “Truth and Justice.”

Last week CCCB urged the government to make a public statement about what allegedly took place between Transport and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis and a police officer in May.

While the Elizabeth MP has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, CCCB said that so far it is dissatisfied with the results.

In a press release, the CCCB said: “Since the government has failed to communicate to the citizenry the status of such an investigation, we the CCCB have decided to begin a three-phase campaign called, ‘Truth & Justice' to ensure that there is fairness, and that justice is not only done, but that it is seen to be done.”

The first phase of the campaign will consist of statements and issuing press releases to the public. CCB also appealed to the Christian community and civil society to help them resolve the matter.

“We are sending letters to all church leaders to get them involved,” CCCB said. “We are asking them to call on the government to do the right and proper thing to allow the investigation to be free and fair and without prejudice.

“We are also calling on civil society to take a stand on this matter. We are asking all community leaders to please make your voices be heard. The law is for all, not just some. Today it is the matter involving this policeman. The powerful have taken a stand in support of the minister. We now call on civil society to stand on the side of justice. We are sending leaders to all our community leaders to lend their voices to this matter.”

CCCB is also urging the media to lend their journalistic powers to the cause of Justice.

“We are also asking the Fourth Estate, the media to demand more from the government on this matter. When we look at it, this matter happened in May. We are now in July and still no resolve with ministers making statements from the security of Parliament in support of the minister. We see this as wrong and one that prejudices the investigation. We appeal to the media to lend your journalistic power to the cause of Justice.”

The group said it is determined to have the government launch a full investigation as “this matter will not be swept under the rug”.