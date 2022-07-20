‘Unions need to find a solution apart from industrial action’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Labour Director John Pinder says he believes union leaders should apply more skills to getting matters resolved outside of industrial action that features, among other tactics, large numbers of workers calling in sick.

He said industrial action should be a very last resort, adding the government needed to look at the issue of strike certificate expirations.

His remarks came after more than 200 airport employees refused to report to work on Monday. Despite a court ruling ordering them to return to work, an estimated 80 percent of them did not show up for work on Tuesday.

“Union leaders have to find better ways of getting results than to some degree holding the general public hostage and in the case of the airport holding the businesses hostage,” the former unionist told The Tribune yesterday. “You leave a bad taste on the tourism product, but union leaders always strike when they think they could get the result they are looking for and so they gonna do it in the busy season and all that sort of thing.

“I believe union leaders should apply more skills to getting matters resolved rather than striking. Striking should be a very last resolve. It’s the very last thing you should do and when you strike you gotta make up your mind I ain’t going back to work until the cheque is written, which means your members ain’t calling in sick for one day or two and you telling them get one sick certificate.

“You (are) putting your members at risk - you can’t do it that way. So, they gotta be a little more tactful in their approach to getting matters resolved.”

He also said: “I said earlier to some other persons that I think the days of striking are really gone because no union is going to get its membership to strike for a long enough time to really get the results they’re looking for.

“They can’t afford to get cut for more than two to three days, but if you go back in history to get results unions have had to strike for like 20 days. So, the employer knows full well that after one, two, three days you are coming back to work.”

In some circles, there is the view that the state of industrial relations in the country was left in a poor state by the former Minnis administration.

While he did not shy away from giving them some blame, he said they were challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m saying the previous government because of COVID they had to postpone a lot of things and so people may want to blame them and say well these were outstanding prior to the government, which is true. These matters were outstanding under the previous. As a matter of fact, some of these went back as far as the Christie administration because that airport I was president of the union and we couldn’t get that resolved. That went all the way back to the Christie administration.”

He told The Tribune there were some aspects of this epidsode that he would have handled differently.

“If I was dealing with it at this time, I think I would’ve handled it differently, but I think it’s important for the labour consultant that the government has. I think they need to apply a little more tactics if they’re able to get respect for the trade union leaders at this time.”

Mr Pinder also believes this government needs to hire more experienced persons to deal with the issues. He believes the persons government have in place do not have sufficient experience to get respect from the trade unions.

Meanwhile, the former 2021 election candidate highlighted the issue of strike certificates’ timeframes.

“The government needs to put, to cause there to be an amendment to the Industrial Agreement Act to put a timeframe on a strike certificate. Strike certificates in this country have no end. When I say that, they don’t expire until you utilise it,” Mr Pinder said.