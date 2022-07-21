10% increase for social safety net

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE government will next month increase the rates of the Social Safety Net Benefits Assistance Programme by ten percent across the board, according to Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

He made the announcement in Parliament yesterday while telling the House of Assembly that a significant number of citizens are “experiencing hardship”.

“I am pleased to announce in this honourable House that my ministry will increase the rates of financial assistance rendered through the community support services division of the Department of Social Services effective August 2022,” the minister said.

“In response to the increasing financial challenges faced by Bahamians across the length and breadth of our country, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development through the Department of Social Services has made adjustments to the ministry’s Social Safety Net Benefits Assistance Programme.”

He mentioned events such as Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, and the increasing difficulties faced from global inflation, which have all affected the country’s economic environment.

“A significant number of our citizens are experiencing hardship and need the intervention from the Bahamas government. As a result, the government (through) my ministry will increase the rates of the Social Safety Net Benefits Assistance Programme by ten percent across the board.”

He further gave statistics of the number of persons assisted.

“I’m pleased to report that during the last budget period the community support services division assisted a total of 97,364 persons in eight of its programmes alone. (With the) food assistance (programme) we were able to assist 95,000 citizens of our country. Our utilities programme, we assisted 376 persons,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

“In our rental assistance programme, 837 individuals. In our burial assistance, 103. Uniform assistance, 296 students received assistance. Gas assistance – three persons. Clothing assistance, limited to three as well. Medical assistance, 136 individuals received assistance from the Ministry of Social Services.”