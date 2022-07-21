EDITORIAL: Clean it up, and clean it up fast

IT is the nightmare that no one wants to see. Bahamian waters spoiled by thousands and thousands of gallons of oil.

The news came through yesterday morning when Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper – standing in while Philip “Brave” Davis is away again – announced that between 5pm and 4am, a contractor for Sun Oil was offloading fuel to BPL in the area of the Old Navy Base when the spillage took place.

Initially, it was reported that 30,000 gallons of fuel had spilled, with that figure later upgraded to 35,000.

Let’s start with the good news, such as it is. The diesel appears to be largely confined in the bay by the Exuma Sailing Club, which will hopefully make the job of cleaning up easier than it would have been had the tides carried it out and along the whole coastline.

Sun Oil has also been very forthcoming in trying to help deal with the spill. So they should, it was their contractor, but their willingness to be on the front foot is something that hasn’t been shown by other companies in such incidents.

The chairman of FOCOL Holdings, Sir Franklyn Wilson, yesterday pledged it was “deploying every resource we have” to clean up the spill, and added: “We’ll do whatever’s necessary to stop it happening again.”

There should of course be a full investigation. Worryingly, Sun Oil was yesterday investigating itself whether the company that it hired to carry out the delivery has the necessary insurance in place to cover costs associated with oil spill containment and remediation.

That brings back spectres of the blaze at the BAMSI site in Andros, where it was later revealed there was no insurance in place at the time of the fire.

However, we must wait and see – an investigation is just that, an investigation that must be allowed to reach a conclusion.

Instead now, we have a test of our capacity to clean up a large spill. We are fortunate in the geography involved, and we are fortunate in the support of the company involved – so let’s get it done, quickly and thoroughly.

That this comes at a time when environmentalists are wanting to make sure that Equinor – whose site suffered a spillage during Hurricane Dorian – is made to cover the costs of that particular clean-up shows the need to ensure we have the resources and the will to protect our environment.

Long-time activist Joseph Darville pointed up some of the concerns yesterday. He said: “The fact is we got to have more commonsense so that we have the necessary equipment. Yes, we are going to continue to bring oil into the country. I mean, that’s a necessity. But these types of accidents can happen and, therefore, we should have all the contingencies for sucking up oil.”

If all is as it seems, disaster as it may still be, this particular spillage can serve as a test case to show how we measure up.

We ought to have a transparent investigation to show how it is possible for 35,000 gallons of diesel to be dumped into the sea overnight without the alarm being more swiftly raised.

We ought to be able to see how effective our cleaning crews are – let’s see how the water is afterwards and how well the teams have done.

And we ought to be able to see how our legal processes work in terms of liability, and whether any criminal prosecution, if required, is pursued properly.

But right now, we need to get that oil cleaned up. There seems to have been appropriate urgency in the government’s response so far.

Mr Cooper was quickly on the scene along with officials from all the necessary areas, and that should be applauded.

Now let’s see what Mr Cooper and his team are able to deliver.