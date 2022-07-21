New bill brings help to mental health patients

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville says there are “increasing levels of homelessness, mental suffering and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders” in the country.

The minister told the House of Assembly yesterday that the devastating effects of natural disasters brought on by climate change, coupled with the recent shocks from Dorian and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are not a passing event.

Dr Darville tabled the new Mental Health Bill 2022, yesterday which, once enacted, will allow people suffering with mental illness to be better protected.

The proposed legislation aims to repeal the current Mental Health Act, which – according to Dr Darville – is “based on an outdated understanding of mental illness” and is not compliant with international standards on the rights of people with mental illness.

“The aim of this new Mental Health Bill 2022 is to redress the inequality and promote and protect the rights of persons suffering from mental health illness,” the Tall Pines MP told parliamentarians of the bill which was tabled for its first reading yesterday.

According to the bill, this includes their rights to access mental health and medical services operated by the ministry, the right to access health records and the right to not be discriminated against in accessing mental healthcare among other things.

“The focus of this new mental health bill is to promote, when possible, community treatment along with voluntary admissions to a mental health facility,” Dr Darville said.

“The bill also includes a provision that supports the decisions for people with mental illness to able to nominate someone who could be responsible for their care and treatment.”

The bill also allows for the establishment of a Mental Health Services Board and Mental Health Review Tribunal.

It also addresses how people with mental illness should be treated while in police custody or have been convicted.

It allows for the health minister to designate a health facility for admission of persons in custody with mental illness after consulting with the National Security Minister.

The bill also requires the prison officer in charge to make an application for people with mental illness, or who are exhibiting symptoms, to be transferred to a health facility for examination and assessment.

“Where a person is admitted to a mental health facility or health facility under subsection (2), the time spent by him at the facility shall be treated as time spent in prison or detention,” according to the proposed bill.

The bill also notes that “where a person serving a custodial sentence is discharged after treatment in a mental health facility or health facility, he shall be sent back to prison for continuation of his sentence or for discharge if his sentence has been served.

Yesterday, Dr Darville described the piece of legislation as not only being progressive, but said it “leads the way globally.”

“This bill seeks to protect real people who have been living in the shadows of society for years, many stripped of their human rights while family members, friends and co-workers struggle to help them cope with human indignity that appears to be imbedded in our society against those who suffer from mental illness,” the minister said.

“Madam Speaker, one has to only open their eyes as we transverse day-to-day on our streets of New Providence and Grand Bahama and many of our Family Islands to witness the level of the sphere many are experiencing in the country.”

“Just coming here from the ministry and you drive here down Bay Street, it is right there if you would pay attention. We’re seeing increasing levels of homelessness, mental suffering and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and it goes across the board for young and old.”

“The devastating effects of natural disasters brought on by climate change, coupled with the recent shocks from Dorian and the onset of COVID pandemic is not a passing event,” he added.