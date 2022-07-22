$3,500 fine for drugs charges

A MAN was ordered to pay $3,500 in fines in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday after pleading guilty to possessing more than 10lbs of Indian hemp.

Jason Rolle, 36, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and simple possession of dangerous drugs.

On July 20 in New Providence Rolle was arrested after he was found with 10.5lbs of Indian hemp. On the same day the accused was found with an additional five grammes of marijuana.

In court Rolle pleaded guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans fined him $3,000 for the 10.5lbs of drugs and an additional $500 for the five grammes of marijuana. The magistrate also ordered that Rolle pay $2,000 of his fine that day before his release with the balance to be paid off by September 23.

Should the accused fail to pay his fine, Rolle will face an eight-month sentence in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for each charge which would be served concurrently.