Bail granted in indecent assault case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of indecently assaulting a woman.

Byron Neely, 56, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of indecent assault. On June 17 Neely reportedly indecently assaulted a 47-year-old woman. In court the accused pleaded not guilty.

With there being no objections to bail the Magistrate granted it to Neely in the sum of $5,000 with one or two sureties.

The accused is expected to return to court for trial on October 7.