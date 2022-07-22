Bail granted in indecent assault case

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted $5,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of indecently assaulting a woman.
Byron Neely, 56, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of indecent assault. On June 17 Neely reportedly indecently assaulted a 47-year-old woman. In court the accused pleaded not guilty.
With there being no objections to bail the Magistrate granted it to Neely in the sum of $5,000 with one or two sureties.
The accused is expected to return to court for trial on October 7.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.