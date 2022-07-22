Judiciary and university link

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE University of The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding with The Bahamas Judiciary yesterday.

The agreement aims to provide increased avenues for education, research and expanding the base of knowledge and sharing of the same for a deeper understanding of some of the most pivotal issues affecting the country.

Dr Rodney Smith, UB’s president, said: “This is not only for University of The Bahamas, but for the wider Bahamian society.”

Under this agreement, the university will work closely with the Bahamas Judicial Education Institute to provide professional development opportunities for judicial officers, faculty, staff and students, conduct research and provide data to enhance decision-making on judicial administration among other measures.

Chair of the board of trustees Allyson Maynard-Gibson QC said the collaboration and cooperation is the first of its kind in The Bahamas.

“In this new era of our national life, increasing our capacity for good governance, which includes the administration of justice, and applying our intellectual and human resources to implement effective solutions are paramount for sustainable development.”

Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree said the initial term of the MoU is two years with an option to renew it with the consent of both parties.

“As we in the courts move away from a paper-based system to a data environment and migrate to new automated delivery mechanisms with updated and modern hearing platforms supported by new workflows, we look forward to our collaboration with the University of The Bahamas under this MoU to better serve the public,” he said.