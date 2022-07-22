We need a relief plan

EDITOR, The Tribune.

With the economy still in limbo, gas and produce increase, thousands of Bahamians are suffering and barely making ends meet for survival.

Minimum wage still remains as is, the cost of living is becoming more stressful daily, and there seems to be no bailout plan to help the Bahamian people.

While the Davis administration is working and fighting an unstable economy both local, and global; we need an urgent decisive plan that brings ease to low class families, and homes that are hurting.

We need an immediate relief plan that can work that builds toward recovery for the Bahamian people before it’s too late.

The unemployed needs more aid, low class families making minimum wage needs more assistance; we must do whatever it takes to ensure that the Bahamian people are well taken care of.

We need a real blueprint for the economic recovery. That should be our main focus. A bold focus, one that requires haste.

Does a relief package fix our problems? No. But it gives the Bahamian people hope. Hope that they can survive as citizens, and not of those from a third world country. Hope that they can have access to a good life too. Not just the rich class, but all Bahamians alike.

Thousands are worried about bills. From the grocery bill to the rent, mortgage and even light. Thousands are worried how they would put food on their tables for their families, as well as provide them with necessities in order to survive. Many are scrambling and this is why the government must act fast.

The government needs to sit down with business owners, union leaders, members of the chambers of commerce and create an elite task force that focuses on rendering proper financial aid without financially sinking the country further. I believe these members of the various institutions together, collaborating brings a viable plan for the way forward to help sponge the burdens of the Bahamian people.

This administration did deliver on its tax cut by reverting it to 10% from the 12% under the previous administration, but with an economy as is; unsafe and unsure; I suggest it reduces to 7.5% or reinstate the tax free on bread-basket items to further help families who make the least. This way they can benefit the most.

We need a balanced plan that ensure low-income families will not have to suffer and live below the poverty line or in simple words, pay cheque from pay cheque.

Whether many see it or not, we have inherited a deficit. But not us alone, it’s the entire world economy that has been assaulted. But it does not mean that we cannot practice fiscal discipline, and taming our unnecessary spending.

We are in a crisis, but we can still create opportunity. These are hard times, but eventually as time progresses, we will rise above the trenches. But now, more than ever, we must rely on each other. This is how we come out prosperous.

It’s time we get to work and do the work the Bahamian people really need done!

DR MATHEO SMITH

Principal

Achievers Christian

Academy

Nassau,

July 20, 2022.