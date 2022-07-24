Man shot dead waiting at gas station

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was shot dead as he waited at a pump for gas at the Esso Service Station at Carmichael Road and Faith Avenue Sunday.

During a press conference at the scene of the incident, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, officer in charge of the criminal investigations department, said the killing happened sometime after noon.

Chief Superintendent Johnson told the press the victim was waiting for gas near his car when a man got out of a white Japanese vehicle and opened fire on him. The shooter then reportedly fled the scene in a westerly direction.

“Sometime shortly after 12pm this afternoon the occupant of a sedan vehicle pulled up at this service station,” Chief Superintendent Johnson said. “He went out on the inside to purchase an item then he parked on the pump.

“As he was waiting to get gas, the occupant of a small white vehicle, which we believe is a Japanese model, pulled up. One male exited that vehicle and approached the victim and shot him multiple times. The gunman then got back into that vehicle and then proceeded west on Carmichael Road.”

While the identity of the victim has been withheld from the press at this time, police indicate that the male victim was in his mid 20s. Police also confirmed there was no damage to the gas station pumps or the victim’s car as a result of stray bullets from the deadly shooting.

As investigations into the matter are just underway, police were unable to confirm as to what specific firearm was used in the gas station attack at this time.

Chief Superintendent Johnson called on any witnesses to step forward with any information that can assist in apprehending the gunman.

“We are appealing to members of the public who were in this area and who may have seen anything to contact your nearest police station or the crime tipsters or the criminal investigations department at 502–9992.”

Police say that members of the public with information that can assist with this investigation can also contact Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).