Chapel rededicated at prison

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Department of Correctional Services hosted the rededication of the maximum and medium security chapels on Friday.

Before the rededication on Friday, the chapel was out of operation, however, it went under renovations thanks to donations and the hard work of the inmates.

In his address, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said The Bahamas strives to be a Christian nation therefore it is only fair for us to walk the walk.

He is pleased to report that all institutions under the preview of the Ministry of National Security has a chaplaincy department.

“In this area of correction, man is body, mind, and spirit. In this Bahamas Department of Correction, we intend to seek to address all three - body, mind, and spirit. As we seek to reprogramme persons for re-entry into the wider community it is important that we know that we must correct behaviour. Fundamentally crime broken down to its very finer detail is nothing but sin,” he said.

Mr Munroe encourages the inmates to take full advantage of the chapel as it will free them from the captivity of their minds.

He said: “When you go to church it will open the gates of your mind and free you from the captivity of your mind and you may well find that when you apply yourself properly it does have an impact on the quality of your stay here.”

“Make good use of the chapel, don’t worry about your earthly time, because that’s short, be concerned about things eternal. As the Bible says don’t be too concerned about who can destroy the body, but ye who can condemn you completely. So, inmates, I would encourage you to use the chapel as it is a valuable resource.”

The ceremony involved inmates and various religious leaders such as Reverend Dr William Thompson, who currently stands in the capacity of corrections chaplain.

Keynote speaker Dr Elliston Rahming, former Superintendent of Prisons, said that while those who are incarcerated are meant to lose their liberty, they are not meant to lose their dignity or humanity.

“The court expects that while many privileges may be taken away from the persons they send here, those persons still enjoy certain fundamental rights. You do not lose certain rights when you enter this gate, and some officers believe that,” he said.

He said the function of the Department of Corrections stands in the acronym COCO-Custody, Order, Care, and Opportunity.

“The acronym COCO has its underpinning in the holy scripture - Do unto others, as you would have them do onto you and treat your neighbour as yourself.”

Rahming explained various adversities in prison, while suggesting solutions he hopes to see implemented in the near future.