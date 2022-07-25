Three shot by police during chase

A MAN and two juveniles were shot by police yesterday flowing a high-speed chase.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1am officers attached to the operation stopped a dark coloured Chevy Cruze occupied by four men.

It is reported the suspects, pulled over; however, as the police got out of their vehicle the driver sped off which resulted in the police pursuing the vehicle.

It is further reported that during the pursuit, one of the occupants produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the police which resulted in the police discharging their service weapons.

The pursuit reportedly ended in the area of Celery Drive and Baillou Hill Road, where one suspect was able to make good his escape.

Officers recovered from the vehicle a handgun and a large quantity of ammunition and are actively searching for the fourth suspect in this incident.

Investigations continue.