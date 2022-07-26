Funeral to be held for Brenda Bethell

FUNERAL services for Mrs Brenda Suzanne Bethell, 92, who died at her home on Thursday, July 21, after a brief illness will be held at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk on Thursday, July 28, at 4pm.

The Rev Bryn MacPhail will officiate and interment will be in the Bethell family plot in The Western Cemetery on Nassau Street.

Mrs Bethell was the wife of the late Hon Charles WF Bethell, CBE, of Nassau, who predeceased her.

Mrs Bethell was born during the 1929 hurricane at “Windermere”, Nassau, on September 29, 1929, to the late Anna Johnson Brice and Carl Lorenzo Brice.

She is survived by her daughters Julie (Parker) and Kristin, her son Charles (Cindy), her grandchildren Anna Schaefer and her husband (Wes) and Parker Jr, and her two great grandchildren Grace and Charles. She is also survived by her goddaughter Kim, and many friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Paton and Beverly Brice.