Govt in talks over monkeypox vaccine

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville says his ministry is in negotiations with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) for the acquisition of monkeypox vaccines, which, he said, will be administered to high-risk individuals.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox disease a global health emergency in response to rapidly spreading cases.

More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 70 countries so far this year.

Dr Darville said to date, officials have known of only one confirmed case that was in the country last month.

That case was a foreign national who travelled to The Bahamas from a European country in early June.

He was placed in isolation by local officials after showing symptoms associated with the disease and subsequently airlifted out days later.

While there are currently no suspected cases in The Bahamas, Dr Darville said officials believe they have the capability to monitor the virus should an outbreak occur.

“The Ministry of Health is working very closely with PAHO to devise the necessary strategy in country,” he said before going to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“First of all, we have done the necessary training at our national reference lab and so we are able to test for monkey pox in country and that is a great accomplishment. Secondly, we are in negotiations with PAHO as it relates to vaccines for monkeypox.”

“But it’s important to note that vaccine for monkeypox will not be like vaccines for COVID. It will be administered to those who are at high risk and lastly, we have been working seminars with the tourism sector at our hotels and this week, or early next week, we will be dealing with Immigration and Customs who are also at risk to be able to identify cases.”

He continued: “So our strategy for monkeypox is very advanced and on its way. We believe that we have the capability to monitor this particular outbreak and in the event that, God forbid, we start to develop cases in the country, the Ministry of Health, the Department of Public Health, and PAHO is already in the advanced stages of our protocols and strategies to deal with monkeypox in country.”

According to WHO data, homosexuals have been deemed high risk for contracting the disease as “the majority of reported cases of monkeypox” are currently in gay or bisexual men.

Dr Darville said while the community is known to be high risk, anyone can still contract the sickness and he urged people to be on the alert.

“Well, the literature is clear, yes, the homosexual population is at high risk,” the minister said.

“But with that being said, the public health issues associated with individuals who come in contact with individuals who may have been exposed or high risk, it is our responsibility to be on high alert for all cases.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.

Anyone with suspected symptoms of monkeypox is asked to call their health care provider or the nearest public health community clinic.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the National Disease Surveillance Unit, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm at 604-9090 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-3809, or 376-3970.