‘Polluter must pay’ says minister after fuel spill

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENT and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller yesterday would not say whether negligence played a role in last week’s oil spill at Exuma.

However, he warned once investigations conclude “the polluter will pay”.

Officials estimate that approximately 90 to 95 percent of the diesel that spilled into waters in Exuma last week have been collected, the minister said.

“As I stated, as a man of faith I am thankful and grateful to the Almighty God because where it happened, nobody want an oil spill but if you have to choose a site for it to happen, it’s an ideal site because of the cove and so it was easy to contain,” said Mr Miller.

“So, it was very well contained and we were able to move aggressively and we worked continuously non-stop until we actually brought onshore and so we’re thankful and we’re grateful for that.

“We’ve not completed yet, but up to this point, we’re thankful also that there wasn’t any inclement weather. So, everything co-operated and it worked well for us, so to this point, we’re pleased where it’s at.

“We estimate that approximately 90 to 95 percent have been collected. Also, out of the sand on the shore, we’ve collected all of the sand and we’re, of course, processing it and we’ll be able to give an update or report on it once we’re ready to submit our findings.”

The leakage happened early last week when a vessel contracted by Sun Oil – The Arabian — was offloading fuel to BPL at George Town.

Officials said 36,000 gallons of diesel was spilled into the island’s waters as a result of a “breach in the hose” that ran from the supply ship.

During a press conference last Friday, Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) said the Old Navy Base cove in Exuma will remain closed until August 10 as workers clean up the remaining diesel from the area.

Yesterday, Mr Miller told reporters that depending on the progress made, officials might either open the cove as scheduled or postpone the re-opening to a later date.

Asked about the environmental damage following last week’s spill, the minister said assessments in that regard are still ongoing.

“We know diesel is toxic and so that’s a concern for us, but presently it’s at minimum,” he said.

“However, we’ll be sending a team of officers, probably tomorrow or Thursday and they’ll do an updated assessment and they’ll certainly update us then, but we’re waiting in terms of the animals or whatever that is on the sand to get a report on that.”

“But the marine life at present, our officers who were there last week thought it was minimal, but we’re holding our breath on it and we’re hoping that once they return and do another assessment that it would remain consistent with that.”

As for potential penalties for those responsible for the spill, Mr Miller replied: “Certainly, we’re operating under the guidelines and principles that the polluters pay and the polluter will pay. How much? Of course, we don’t even know that and I’m certainly not at liberty to go into that, but the polluter will pay.”

When pressed if negligence has been ruled out as to what led to the incident, the minister refused to say, only telling reporters “I’m not at liberty to speak to that.”

He added, “But certainly we have our views on it, but I’m not at liberty to speak to it. But again, I wish to reiterate that the polluter will pay.”