Social media and politics

EDITOR, The Tribune.

With the advent of social media, the public world changed. No longer did you have to wait for the local TV News - somehow instantly it was on the social thing - popped up instantly.

For politicians to an extent it was great it gave them a media to get to thousands of voting age people most probably disinterested in politics, but would become curious with the social media stories.

But the worst thing ever if the politician was apt to be seen in compromising situations - as simple right now being seen in close proximity to others without wearing a COVID mask (are we really required to be wearing masks? Seems all the politicians have thrown theirs away a long time ago with whose authority now that is an interesting issue?)

Arawak Cay Junkanoo an event for us locals as few visitors will attend – like the obviously set-up photos, but the real story is visitors like Junkanoo when they experience it, but is not a marketing drawing card - proof of these past parades 2021-2022 no Junkanoo and all the hotels were No Room At The Inn!

Junkanoo could be an attraction, but it might be too late. Atlantis marketing people got smart and hold Junkanoo parades in the marketplace and so if there was a public facility to exhibit Junkanoo got to suggest that killed. It won’t be long Baha Mar follows.

Sports and tourism marketing. Collegiate basketball as Atlantis discovered works. Baha Mar is not stupid they did the same and both see that cash roll - the team followers, College Alumni who come to play-spend and have a great time - good for them – all other sporting events, a total waste of time.

Truly masked as following the Ministry of Health and Wellness Regulations - wish only Ministers would!

SHIRLEY SMITH

Nassau,

July 26, 2022.