Independence awards held

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AS part of the country’s 49th independence celebrations, the National Independence Commission hosted an appreciation and awards ceremony yesterday.

Hundreds of Bahamians were honored for the extraordinary services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These services include but were not limited to churches and religious leaders, grocery and food stores, law enforcement, social welfare, education, and healthcare workers.

National Security minister Wayne Munroe was amongst those who gave kind remarks to the honorees.

In his address, Mr Munroe was very appreciative of the services of the COVID-19 leaders and workers.

“History cannot gain sight of the heroism of the ordinary person who acted as they were directed and acted without concern for personal safety,” he said.

The member of parliament for Freetown also thanked the uniform branches that fall under his ministry, as he describes them as “heroes”.

“The comfort that it gave to drive past a road checkpoint and see the officers doing no more than they intend to- it may not of seem very hard in doing but it gave comfort,” he said in his speech.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin was the keynote speaker for this momentous occasion.

“Each of you here has helped or positively touched hundreds, if not thousands of our brothers and sisters in our most challenging hours. But you are here today because you have touched our nation, all of us collectively.

We are here today to celebrate and give thanks to you,” Mrs Hanna-Martin said.

The honorees and their service to the country and its citizens make her proud to be a Bahamian, she said.

Honorees were presented with special awards and certificates during the ceremony at Baha Mar.