Lilly Higgs and Izaak Bastian carry flag for Bahamas at Commonwealth Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BIRMINGHAM, England: While they are set to start competition on Friday, the Bahamas team was just overjoyed to make their grand entrance into the Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

On Thursday night, swimmers Izaak Bastian and Lilly Higgs jointly carried the Bahamian flag to lead the team as the first of the countries from the Americas, which was the third contingent to be introduced to the cheering supporters.

The Americas followed Oceania and Africa and ahead of the Caribbean, which was led by Anguilla.

The games, also known as the Friendly Games, were officially opened by Prince Charles, who read a letter from Queen Elizabeth, which was taken out of the baton that travelled around the world from last year.

Bastian said he was delighted to be a part of the event, sharing the moment with Higgs as they carried the Bahamian flag during the parade of athletes.

“It was truly an honour to have been selected to carry the flag, especially because I’ve been coming on these senior international meets for a while. It’s been like four or five years so to finally move up the ranks and to be one of the senior members of the team, it’s something special.

“It was a good experience for everybody. Now we’re trying to get in bed so those of us who are competing tomorrow can be ready to perform at our best and give it our best shot. We have a couple of individual events and mixed relay tomorrow, so hopefully we can start out strong.”

Bastian said It was great being out there with Higgs because they’ve been to so many meets together, both junior and senior level, and this turned out to be one of their greatest moments, carrying the flag.

They were joined by the rest of the swimming contingent; boxers Carl Hield and Rashield Williams and triathlete Armando Moss, along with the members of the coaching staff and the delegation representing the Bahamas.

The remainder of Team Bahamas, including wrestling, judo, cycling and track and field athletes, are expected to start arriving this weekend as the majority of them will be competing during the final week of the games that will wrap up on August 7.

With the ceremonies over and done with, Bastian is hoping that he can also lead by example when the swim competition get underway on Friday.

“Things are looking good for us. We had some travel issues individually and some people are still adjusting to the time difference and the food and all that stuff that comes with the games village,” he said.

“But everybody is trying to get settled and feel out the water. Hopefully things will continue to go well.”

Luke-Kennedy Thompson will be the first Bahamian to compete in swimming today at the Sandwell Aquatic Center. He will be entered in lane six in the first of three heats.

Higgs will be joined by Rhanishka Gjbbs as they compete in lanes two and seven in the last of five heats in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Davante Carey will go in lane one of the fourth heat of the men’s 100m backstroke where there are a total of five heats.

Katalyn Cabral will also get in her first event when she contests the women’s 100m butterfly in the second of five heats.

The Bahamas will also be entered in the first of three heats in lane two of the mixed 4 x 100m relay to close out the morning session. Hopefully from their performances, all of the swimmers will return during prime time to compete in either semifinals or in the finals.