‘Lil Duval hurt in collision

COMEDIAN Roland Powel, also known as ’Lil Duval, was injured on Tuesday night when a car hit an ATV he was riding.

According to numerous reports following the incident the comedian had to be airlifted to New Providence to receive medical care for his injuries, which included a broken leg.

It is unclear which island he was visiting.

Yesterday, he tweeted: “I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f - - - up and can’t move because I’m in so much pain.”

’Lil Duval also posted a video to social media of him being wheeled away on a gurney with the caption: “Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau to have surgery.”

In response to the post, various celebrities sent well wishes, among them rapper TI who said: “Maaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first.”

“Praying for you champ - get well immediately,” added actor and comedian Kevin Hart.