EDITORIAL: Pintard’s path shows a way out

IN recent times, we have heard a lot about gang culture. We have heard of turf wars, and of the battle taking place on our streets that has seen the murder count spiral.

Credit then to FNM leader Michael Pintard for opening up yesterday about his own past.

He was speaking at a summer basketball camp held by NBA star Buddy Hield in Grand Bahama – where he told participants that as a young man he was involved in gang life.

He said he had been in a neighbourhood gang, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol from grades six through ten. He said he was hanging around with the wrong crowd.

So what did he do? He decided things had to change.

He said: “I made a decision to change my life because none of that was working for me. I used to run with some people who were not good for my development.”

For those in gangs today, sometimes it may seem there is no way out. It may seem impossible for them to have aspirations of building a career, perhaps owning a business. Crime is too wound into their lives sometimes to see a life without it.

So to see someone like Mr Pintard can be an example, an inspiration. He has stepped away from that path and risen to the point where perhaps he might be a future Prime Minister.

We hope it might also be an inspiration not just for the youngsters who could follow his lead, but for some other leading lights in the political world.

They too can tell of their past and show how they have stepped away from links in the past they may not have been proud of.

We have heard too many tales over the years of people with criminal affiliations becoming entangled with the lives of politicians, and not being disavowed.

But for the young people today who may be involved in gangs, we need to show them there is a way out, a future – and Mr Pintard’s words can encourage those who feel they have no hope.

We applaud Mr Pintard, not just for his words, but for having had the courage long ago to make that step. He may wish to lead the nation one day, but in this at least he can lead the way.

Teachers

The teachers’ union is threatening strike action for the first day of school – August 22.

This comes after a seven-day deadline issued to the government expired yesterday.

Negotiations, it seems, are at an impasse – with one item in particular causing a problem.

With the three-day weekend for the holiday upon us, don’t hold your breath if you think that’s going to be resolved imminently…