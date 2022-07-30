0

Four charged in connection with human smuggling tragedy

As of Saturday, July 30, 2022

Four men appeared in court on Friday, charged in connection with last Sunday’s human smuggling boat tragedy in which 17 people, including a pregnant woman, lost their lives.

39-year-old Donald Watson, McKenzie Jerome, 53, Euland McKinney, 49, and Wilbens Joseph, 37, were charged with 18 counts of manslaughter – which included the unborn child of one of the women on board the vessel.

Watson and McKinney were also charged with reckless operation of a craft and for not having a boater’s licence.

The four were not required to enter a plea and were denied bail. They will return to court on October 28th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

