Four charged in connection with human smuggling tragedy

Four men appeared in court on Friday, charged in connection with last Sunday’s human smuggling boat tragedy in which 17 people, including a pregnant woman, lost their lives.

39-year-old Donald Watson, McKenzie Jerome, 53, Euland McKinney, 49, and Wilbens Joseph, 37, were charged with 18 counts of manslaughter – which included the unborn child of one of the women on board the vessel.

Watson and McKinney were also charged with reckless operation of a craft and for not having a boater’s licence.

The four were not required to enter a plea and were denied bail. They will return to court on October 28th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.