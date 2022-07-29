More vaccinations means more freedom for the country - PM

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis was present for the roll out of paediatric vaccines yesterday and said the more children become vaccinated the more freedom the country can have.

The Bahamas received 24,000 paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can be offered to children aged five through 11-years-old.

They were donated by France through the COVAX facility.

Previously, only people age 12 and older have been eligible for doses.

Yesterday, Mr Davis urged parents to get their children vaccinated as a preventive measure.

He said: “Children contract the virus and when they do the vaccine prevents serious illness and death. So, we are encouraging all parents to seek to have their children vaccinated. Being vaccinated also allows us to open up the economy more, it can give us more freedom.

“Today I am quite encouraged by the number of parents who booked their children to be vaccinated and we are looking forward to have as many of our children vaccinated.”

When asked by reporters if the mask mandate will be lifted before the year is over, Prime Minister Davis jokingly told reporters he would hope to do so by next week if another 20,000 persons get vaccinated.

“I would hope to do so next week, if you could assist us by getting another 20,000 persons vaccinated by next week, we would like for you to have it off by next week,” he told reporters.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville was also present at the Mall at Marathon yesterday.

According to the Minister of Health and Wellness, 66 people booked appointments yesterday via the government’s website.

“We encourage parents who are interested to please come out,” he said. “We are receiving walk-ins but at the same time we are doing booking. We intend to ensure it will be available at other centres through The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

More than 169,000 people in The Bahamas have been fully vaccinated against the disease since the start of the government’s vaccination programme last March.