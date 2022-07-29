PAHO: Be vigilant over monkeypox

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has urged countries in the region to remain vigilant in light of monkeypox being declared a global health emergency.

Nearly 5,300 monkeypox cases have been confirmed across 18 countries and territories in the Americas, with the majority in the United States, Canada and Brazil.

To date, no deaths from monkeypox have been reported in our region, according to PAHO.

During a virtual press briefing, Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies, highlighted one of the most important aspects of PAHO’s response is to support member states such as The Bahamas by exchanging updated and detailed information on what is happening at the global and regional level.

Dr Ugarte explained PAHO has developed and shared alerts and updates, trained laboratory technicians from all member states from the Americas on diagnostic and has also provided laboratory supplies.

This comes after Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville revealed on Tuesday his ministry was working very closely with PAHO to devise the necessary strategy in regard to monkeypox.

Currently, there are no suspected cases of the virus in country.

Dr Darville said the ministry is in negotiations with PAHO for the acquisition of monkeypox vaccines, adding the doses, once acquired, will be administered to high-risk individuals.

Dr Ugarte added: “I would like to highlight that this week 41 countries, 32 from the Americas are meeting in Brasilia to analyse which are the best approaches on surveillance alert and response to pandemics. One of the areas they will discuss this Friday specifically is how we align our response on monkeypox on the detection, diagnostic, clinical management, vaccination also, of course, the public health measures that are clearly one of the best approaches that we will have to implement on this outbreak.”

Meanwhile, PAHO deputy director Dr Mary Lou Valdez said nearly all cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men between the ages of 25 and 45 years. She was speaking on behalf of director Dr Carissa Etienne, who was absent during Wednesday’s briefing.

She noted: “However, we should be clear that anyone regardless of their gender or sexual orientation can get monkeypox. The pattern of transmission offers a unique opportunity for countries to work closely with affected communities to ensure people know how to protect themselves and what to do if they exhibit symptoms.

“We are also working with civil society and LGBTQ+ communities to alert at-risk groups about monkeypox symptoms and to provide information about how they can protect themselves.”

During the virtual briefing, officials were asked whether it was necessary for countries to launch mass vaccination campaigns given monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PAHO’s head of infectious disease threats responded that at this point, officials did not recommend for countries to do so, saying the risk for the general population is very low at this point in time.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.

Anyone with suspected symptoms of monkeypox is asked to call their health care provider or the nearest public health community clinic.

Additionally, PAHO’s deputy director acknowledged that a vaccine-derived polio type 2 case was reported in the United States. Local health authorities are investigating the case and PAHO will share further information as it becomes available.

Dr Valdez said: “Today, the regional polio vaccination rate is at 79% well below the recommended 95% threshold and the lowest coverage reported since 1994.This is extremely worrisome, because without adequate vaccination coverage, our region remains vulnerable to outbreaks. That’s why I want to leave you today with a reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent.”