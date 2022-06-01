Doctor Concerned Over Hospital System Capacity To Handle Covid Rise

By YOURI KEMP

A senior physician says she expects increases in the COVID-19 infection rate and is fearful the hospital system is unable to deal with the infected and its regular patients at the same time.

Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler, president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, speaking at a press conference yesterday said she anticipates the COVID-19 cases are going to continue, particularly due to the country fully reopening from the shutdown of 2020 and 2021.

Dr Pinder-Butler also said: “What we want to encourage people though is that even though this is happening, we have to still be mindful of protocols and safeguard ourselves and our families. That’s the key. We have to continue to sanitize. We have to continue to wear our masks as much as we can.

“Even when we have activities we have to make sure that areas are ventilated outdoors as much as possible and if you are sick, please stay home.”

The Public Hospital Authority also issued a statement yesterday adjusting their admissions process due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

It said: “The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has adapted to the influx of COVID-19 positive and non-COVID patients seeking care at the institution. The clinical, support and administrative teams have risen to the challenge and are continuing to provide quality care despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

“As a result of adjustments made the number of patients awaiting admission has been reduced and Outpatient Services continue via a hybrid combination of Telehealth and reduced face to face appointments.”

They also said that visitation will remain limited to one visitor per patient for no more than 15 minutes.

Dr Pinder-Butler’s union will be joining in the Labour Day March this coming Friday and is encouraging all march-goers to practice safety amid this spike in COVID-19 cases, noting the hospital is “challenged” as it is and that “everything is filled up now with people waiting to be admitted”.

She added: “So can you imagine if our cases continue to rise up and we have more persons who need to come to the hospital, where would they go?”



Urging Bahamians to consult their doctors and ensure they take their regulation medications as directed in an attempt to stay out of the hospital, she also noted “COVID-19 is not going away right now” and that we need to preserve what precious resources the government has to deal with people that have emergencies.

Dr Pinder-Butler also said that despite the health system challenges that her members also have challenges, particularly with the lack of health insurance. “It is unbelievable and should not be happening,” she said.

She also said: “We are still fighting to get the rest of what we agreed to in our industrial agreement, we have yet to be properly compensated.”

She also said that her members continue to come to work and work through all of the conditions, particularly now under this COVID-19 environment, and as a result of this dismissive attitude towards the medical profession, Bahamians are leaving the Bahamian healthcare system for other jurisdictions.

She added: “So, we’re asking you (Bahamian government), to please sit at the table. Let’s solve this quickly. The funds that are needed, let’s figure out how we’re going to make those things happen. Right now we need those things resolved and we know that our government can do it. We expect you to do it. We have been doing our part and our members deserve what is needed.”